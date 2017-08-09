Leeds vegan shocked after being served plate of tomatoes as a meal

Have your say

A young woman was shocked to find herself given just a plate of tomatoes as a 'vegan option' while dining on holiday.

19-year-old Georgina Jarvis, from Cleckheaton, was visiting Fuengirola on Spain's Costa del Sol when she inquired about vegan-friendly dishes in a local restaurant.

After having to send back a vegan pizza because it contained egg, the chef delivered an alternative to the family's table.

But the plate contained nothing more than a number of chopped tomatoes garnished with some onion slices.

Georgina's sister Gabbie, 17, posted photos of the underwhelming meal on Twitter, claiming that the restaurant charged them between six and nine Euros for the dish.

The post was retweeted over 16,000 times.

Georgina, who works in a casino, later told Mail Online that she usually has no trouble finding vegan options while eating out in the UK.