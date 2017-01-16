Leeds Bradford Airport to run therapy course for frightened passengers

Scared of flying?

An airline is running a full-day course at Leeds Bradford Airport to help nervous passengers tackle their fear of plane travel.

Virgin Atlantic's 'Flying Without Fear' programme includes a 45-minute flight on a commercial aircraft

The course is an informative and practical day, with a focus facts about flying and methods to use to to feel calm before and during a journey.

A member of the airport's customer service team has even booked onto the February 5 course to conquer her own phobia of flying.

Leeds Bradford aviation development director Tony Hallwood said:

“It’s fantastic to see this course return to LBA again in 2017 and we are proud to be working with Virgin Atlantic to ensure that everyone has a successful day. Our operations team will look forward to welcoming all of the course attendees so they have the best experience possible.

“One of our customer service team members, who is afraid of flying, will also be on the course. She will use the knowledge she learns on the day in her job - reassuring passengers travelling through LBA who may be anxious ahead of their flight.”

For more information and to book, visit www.flyingwithoutfear.co.uk