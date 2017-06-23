Leaders to offer business tips at Ridings Centre

An exclusive retail masterclass with tips for everyone from pop-up shop owners to multinationals and everyone in between is being held at The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield.

The event is being led by retail guru Kate Hardcastle and is the first in a series being held across Yorkshire.

Retail guru Kate Hardcastle.

Kate has secured appearances from award-winning business leaders who will share the secrets of their success.

As well as listening to tips and tricks from Kate herself, the audience will hear from TV star turned business innovator Carole Smillie.

The actress, model and presenter will reveal how a family sleep-over gave her an idea that turned into an award-winning product and business.

Hugely accomplished CEO of Timpsons, John Timpson CBE will give a speech that draws on his extensive experience from a 1980s management buyout to the diversification that has helped make his business the success it is today.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, will also be speaking at the event. Sir Gary has been honoured by the British and French Governments for his contribution to tourism and cycling after bringing the 2014 Tour de France Grand Depart to Yorkshire and launching the Tour de Yorkshire.

After the speeches audience members will get the chance to put their questions to the expert panel and the final part of the event will be a networking opportunity with drinks and canapes provided by The Ridings and New River Retail.

The free event is on Wednesday 6 September from 6pm.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-retail-masterclass-tickets-34824795902 for tickets.