Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.
RECEIVED
A Butt: Restaurant and two second floor apartments at 457 Bradford Road, Batley.
C Fenton: Extensions and alterations to detached garage to create dwelling forming annex accomodation associated with 31 Fairfield Road, Heckmondwike.
A R Hussain: Extensions and dormer windows to sides of 85 Victoria Road, Dewsbury.
I Hussain: Extensions to 66 Slaithwaite Road, Dewsbury.
A Razaq: Extension and alterations to convert garage to garden room at 35 Chadwick Crescent, Dewsbury.
Anthony Snowden: Detached dwelling at 4A Crowlees Road, Mirfield.
K Hussain: Single storey front extension to 73 Pioneer Street, Dewsbury.
Z Akudi: Single storey front and two storey side and rear extensions to 25 Woodhall Drive, Batley.
N Patel: Two storey rear and first floor side extensions, conversion of integral garage to living space, porch to front and pitched roof to side of 26 Manor Road, Batley.
E Loonat: Single storey rear extension to 17 Talbot Street, Batley.
R Begum: Single storey rear extension to 1 Scarborough Street, Dewsbury.
D Barker: Two storey side extension and detached garage at 32 Hopton Hall Lane, Mirfield.
I Manzoor: Extensions to 30 Leeside Road, Heckmondwike.
M Ghulam: Single storey rear extension at 6 South View Terrace, Dewsbury.
APPROVED
C Hare: Alterations to existing store to form dwelling at Moorside Farm, Liversedge.
Hammerstones Developments Ltd: Six dwellings at land off Brookfields Road, Wyke.
M Daji: Change of use from domestic garage to storage at Clovelly, 1 Northfield Road, Dewsbury.
Y Wadee: Front dormer, first floor rear extension and single storey rear extension to 102 Woodfield Avenue, Batley.
D Thornton: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions, raising of roof to form rooms in roofspace at 14 Shirley Avenue, Batley.
Mr and Mrs Snipe: Two storey side extension and remodelling of existing dwelling at 324 Drub Lane, Cleckheaton.
S Sheraz: Single and two storey rear extension to 2 Fir Grove, Dewsbury.
L Tyas: Alterations to existing driveway and new boundary wall at 49 Fall Lane, Liversedge.
A Najib: Single storey extension to detached study at 84 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.
A Hays: Demolition of existing garage and two storey and single storey extensions to side and rear of 7 Quarryside Road, Mirfield.
Mr Akhtar: Single storey extension to form refrigeration building, bin store and external canopy roof at 17 Station Road, Mirfield.
N Brookbank: Single storey rear extension and alterations to convert integral garage to living accomodation at 71 Clumber Drive, Cleckheaton.
REFUSED
Darul-Ilm Education and Training Centre: Portakabin for community use at the Aletaster, 22 Brewery Lane, Dewsbury.
WITHDRAWN
M Ingram: Change of use from dwelling to tea room cafe with bed and breakfast accomodation and car parking at 128 Healds Road, Dewsbury.
Jay-Be Ltd: Warehouse extension and alterations to car park at Jaybe Unit 34 and 35 Dewsbury Mills, Thornhill Road, Dewsbury.
Almost Done!
Registering with Dewsbury Reporter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.