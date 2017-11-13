Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

A Bashir: Change of use of former care home to 20 bedsits at West House Care Home, 14 Quarry Road, Dewsbury.

Faizan E-Madin Jamia Mosque: Extension to existing mosque and alterations at Pilgrim Avenue, Dewsbury.

P Metcalfe: Extensions to rear and demolition of garage at 28 Swincliffe Crescent, Cleckheaton.

C Hawkins: Side and rear extensions to 444 Oxford Road, Cleckheaton.

C Hill: Single storey and two storey extensions, dormer window and decking to rear of 11 Fountain Street, Liversedge.

A Ditta: Change of use from retail unit to residential letting at 20-22 Market Street, Heckmondwike.

R Orange: Single storey front extension to 2 Latham Lea, Cleckheaton.

S Tranter: Existing building and detached dwelling at Fallbrook House, Dewsbury.

A Ahmed: Detached garage at 2 Wayne Close, Batley.

Mr and Mrs C Lindley: Demolition of existing single storey bay window and single storey rear extension to 59 Knowl Road, Mirfield.

N Khan: Single storey rear extension and front and rear dormer windows at 3 Ings Road, Dewsbury.

H Ilyas: Single storey rear extension to 28 Dearnley Street, Dewsbury.

B Holleyhead: Single storey rear extension to 59B Moor Lane, Cleckheaton.

G Malik: Single storey rear extension to 12 Woodside Crescent, Batley.

M Zameer: Single storey rear extension to 1 St John Parade, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Kings Crown Developments Ltd: Four detached dwellings at 81 Station Lane, Birkenshaw.

H Walker: Extension and alterations to convert two dwellings into one at 29 and 29a Ashbourne Way, Cleckheaton.

M Squires: Two storey side extension and porch to front of 18 Lincoln Road, Dewsbury.

L Smith: First floor front extension at 8 Lark Hill, Batley.

Mr and Mrs Holroyd: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions and dormer to 7 Willow Close, Cleckheaton.

Mr and Mrs Thornton: Single storey rear extension to 4 Chadwick Hall Gardens, Mirfield.

I Johnson: Single storey rear extension to the Hollies, 148 Hartshead Lane, Liversedge.

WITHDRAWN

D Scott: Two storey side and front extensions with single storey element to 185 Drub Lane, Cleckheaton.

REFUSED

Mr and Mrs Hutchinson: First floor front and rear extensions to 32A Gregory Springs Lane, Mirfield.

D Smith: Detached dwelling at land adjacent to 301a Oxford Road, Cleckheaton.

S Akudi: Two storey rear extension, dormer to front and replacement garage at 11 Squirrel Hall Drive, Dewsbury.