Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

S Hussain: Vehicle repair garge and boundary fence at 103 Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury.

D Mann: Stables at Ladybank House, Dewsbury.

S Valli: First floor and two storey rear extensions to Mohaddis E Azam Edcuation Centre, Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury.

A Patel: Detached dwelling and first floor extension to the existing dwelling at 125 Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

R Overton: Installation of sugar silo and associated concrete base at Tangerine Confectionery Ltd, Westgate, Cleckheaton.

G Hussain: Two storey rear extension and front and rear dormers installed at 21 Hebble Street, Dewsbury.

H French: Single storey extension and replacement roof at 7 Knowler Hill, Liversedge.

O Bhelpuri: Change of use from retail and dwelling to dessert bar and single storey front extension to Om Bhelpuri, 6A South Street, Dewsbury.

N Brookbank: Single storey rear extension and alterations to convert integral garage to living accomodation at 71 Clumber Drive, Cleckheaton.

H Seedat: Front and rear dormer extensions to 125 Taylor Street, Batley.

P O’Keefe: Dormers to front and rear of 6 Peak View, Dewsbury.

R Wilson: Agricultural building at 913 Halifax Road, Cleckheaton.

A Patel: Change of use from public house to non-residential education at Perseverance Inn, Forge Lane, Dewsbury.

J D Wetherspoon: Change of use from former bank to extend adjoining public house with internal alterations at 1 Albion Street, Cleckheaton.

Mr and Mrs Issott: Demolition of single storey side extension and new two storey side and rear extensions to 29 Woodburn Avenue, Dewsbury.

D Hall: Change of use from salon to estate agents at 57-71 Low Lane, Batley.

A Poulson: Single storey front extension to 569 Halifax Road, Liversedge.

I Aswat: Two storey and single storey extensions to 8 Lees Drive, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

J Exley Ltd: Change of use from warehouse to two flats and conversion of one flat into two at Park Works, 644 Bradford Road, Batley.

D Sugden: Two storey side extension to 77 Leeds Road, Liversedge.

Mr Navas: Detached dwelling at785 Bradford Road, Batley.

H Riaz: Formation of vehicular access at 26 Spring Gardens, Batley.

Mr and Mrs Mullins: Extensions and alterations to dwelling at 11 Upper Batley Low Lane, Batley.

D Patel: Second floor extension to 16 Wharf Street, Dewsbury.

F Sikander: Single storey rear extension and front and rear dormers to 8 Millers Croft, Batley.

K Mahmood: Two storey side extension, front porch and front and rear dormer windows to 59 The Crescent, Dewsbury.

KCA: Single storey extensions to 7 Pildacre Lane, Dewsbury.

REFUSED

L Ali: Single and two storey rear extension to 20 Kertland Street, Dewsbury.

A Faraz: Single storey rear extension to 5 Goose Hill, Heckmondwike.

WITHDRAWN

A Bashir: Change of use from former care home to 40 bedsits at West House Care Home, 14 Quarry Road, Dewsbury.