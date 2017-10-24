Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.
RECEIVED
S Hussain: Vehicle repair garge and boundary fence at 103 Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury.
D Mann: Stables at Ladybank House, Dewsbury.
S Valli: First floor and two storey rear extensions to Mohaddis E Azam Edcuation Centre, Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury.
A Patel: Detached dwelling and first floor extension to the existing dwelling at 125 Oxford Road, Dewsbury.
R Overton: Installation of sugar silo and associated concrete base at Tangerine Confectionery Ltd, Westgate, Cleckheaton.
G Hussain: Two storey rear extension and front and rear dormers installed at 21 Hebble Street, Dewsbury.
H French: Single storey extension and replacement roof at 7 Knowler Hill, Liversedge.
O Bhelpuri: Change of use from retail and dwelling to dessert bar and single storey front extension to Om Bhelpuri, 6A South Street, Dewsbury.
N Brookbank: Single storey rear extension and alterations to convert integral garage to living accomodation at 71 Clumber Drive, Cleckheaton.
H Seedat: Front and rear dormer extensions to 125 Taylor Street, Batley.
P O’Keefe: Dormers to front and rear of 6 Peak View, Dewsbury.
R Wilson: Agricultural building at 913 Halifax Road, Cleckheaton.
A Patel: Change of use from public house to non-residential education at Perseverance Inn, Forge Lane, Dewsbury.
J D Wetherspoon: Change of use from former bank to extend adjoining public house with internal alterations at 1 Albion Street, Cleckheaton.
Mr and Mrs Issott: Demolition of single storey side extension and new two storey side and rear extensions to 29 Woodburn Avenue, Dewsbury.
D Hall: Change of use from salon to estate agents at 57-71 Low Lane, Batley.
A Poulson: Single storey front extension to 569 Halifax Road, Liversedge.
I Aswat: Two storey and single storey extensions to 8 Lees Drive, Dewsbury.
APPROVED
J Exley Ltd: Change of use from warehouse to two flats and conversion of one flat into two at Park Works, 644 Bradford Road, Batley.
D Sugden: Two storey side extension to 77 Leeds Road, Liversedge.
Mr Navas: Detached dwelling at785 Bradford Road, Batley.
H Riaz: Formation of vehicular access at 26 Spring Gardens, Batley.
Mr and Mrs Mullins: Extensions and alterations to dwelling at 11 Upper Batley Low Lane, Batley.
D Patel: Second floor extension to 16 Wharf Street, Dewsbury.
F Sikander: Single storey rear extension and front and rear dormers to 8 Millers Croft, Batley.
K Mahmood: Two storey side extension, front porch and front and rear dormer windows to 59 The Crescent, Dewsbury.
KCA: Single storey extensions to 7 Pildacre Lane, Dewsbury.
REFUSED
L Ali: Single and two storey rear extension to 20 Kertland Street, Dewsbury.
A Faraz: Single storey rear extension to 5 Goose Hill, Heckmondwike.
WITHDRAWN
A Bashir: Change of use from former care home to 40 bedsits at West House Care Home, 14 Quarry Road, Dewsbury.
