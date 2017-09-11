Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

A Bashir: Two detached dwellings with garage at 249 Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs T Hirst: Conversion of two dwellings into one, single storey rear extension and two storey side extension and external alterations to 17 Grove Street, Mirfield.

S A Kothia: Alterations to convert integral garage into living accomodation at 45 Old Mill View, Dewsbury.

B Mohyuddin: Alterations to convert hairdressers to flat at 114 Brewery Lane, Dewsbury.

N Dawkins: Change of use of land to domestic garden at 114 Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury.

B Sacha: Single storey front and first floor rear extensions to 14A Hey Beck Lane, Dewsbury.

M Elyas: Two storey side and single storey rear extension and front porch and canopy to 3 York Road, Dewsbury.

A Ahmed: Detached garage at 2 Wayne Close, Batley.

B Hussain: Single storey rear extension, alterations to garage to form study and demolition of existing conservatory at 20 Old Station Court, Heckmondwike.

A Aurangzeb: Two storey side and rear extension to 60 Fieldhead Way, Heckmondwike.

N Akhtar: Two storey side and rear extensions, single storey front extension, dormer to front and raised patio to rear of 47 Harewood Avenue, Heckmondwike.

B Edwards: Two storey side extension and demolition of garage to 47 Gregory Springs Mount, Mirfield.

A Ali: Single storey rear extension to 5 Navigation Road, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Mrs Worsley: Agricultural barn at Healey Farm, Dewsbury.

G Hirst: Single storey rear and side extension to 12 Bishops Way, Mirfield.

P Briggs: Two storey side and rear extension to 73 Westcliffe Road, Cleckheaton.

Mr and Mrs Fisher: Single storey rear extension to 29A Pinfold Lane, Mirfield.

J Green: Single storey rear extension and raised decking at 37 Francis Street, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs Bates: Single storey rear extension to 6 Highdale, Dewsbury.

N Islam: Single storey extension to front of 37 Victor Street, Batley.

L Sewell: Conversion of garage into living accomodation at 17 Ventnor Close, Cleckheaton.

R Idle: Two storey rear extension to 33 Elder Close, Batley.

Z Begum: Two storey rear extension to 119 Sackville Street, Dewsbury.

D Carruthers: Single storey side extension to 1 Highfield Mount, Dewsbury.