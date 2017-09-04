Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

S Ellahi: First floor rear extension at 19 Maythorne Avenue, Batley.

A Asmal: Ground floor rear extension, extensions, balconies and rear elevations to 12 Valley Road, Dewsbury.

Advance Welding: Extension to existing factory at Unit 1 and 2, Taylor Street, Cleckheaton.

M Cockerham: Single storey side extension to White Lee House Farm, Batley.

I Patel: Single storey side extension and dormer window to Uplands House, Batley.

M A Giyasuddin: Front and rear dormer extensions to 185 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.

Mr Akudi: Conservatory to rear of 145 Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury.

K Mahmood: Two storey side extension, front porch and front and rear dormer windows to 59, The Crescent, Dewsbury.

L Ali: Single and two storey rear extension to 20 Kertland Street, Dewsbury.

VFM Products Ltd: Outline application for 10 dwellings on land at Ossett Lane, Dewsbury.

A Kadri: Two storey side extension and garage and store room to rear of 6 Howard Place, Batley.

D Parkinson: Detached garage at Six Lanes End WMC, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike.

Armitage Developments Ltd: Four dwellings with garages and associated site works on land adjacent to 55b Towngate, Mirfield.

M Shafeeq: Single storey rear extension to 13 Slaithwaite Road, Dewsbury.

M Akhtar: Single storey rear extension to 6 Lyndale Crescent, Heckmondwike.

Mr S V Patel: Single storey front and two storey rear extensions to 50 Parker Road, Dewsbury.

Darren Smith Homes: 70 retirement apartments at Lidl, Station Road, Mirfield.

N Hill: Single storey rear extension to 11 Acer Way, Cleckheaton.

APPROVED

M Bashir: Single storey side extension to 1 Ravens Avenue, Dewsbury.

S Elliott: Extensions and alterations to 161 Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury.

City Developments Yorkshire Ltd: Demolition of dwelling and four new dwellings at 113 Westfield Lane, Wyke.

M Ashfaq: Single storey rear extension to 59 Scarborough Street, Dewsbury.

D Blackburn: Single storey side and rear extension, demolition of garage and alterations to openings at Fieldhead, Cleckheaton.

M Lambert and B Thompson: Single storey rear extension to 1 Ash Court, Cleckheaton.

D Jubb: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 6 Hazel Grove, Batley.

REFUSED

S Mahmood: Two storey front side and rear extension to 10 Moor End Lane, Dewsbury.

S Bi: Single storey rear extension and detached outhouse at 18 Torridon Road, Dewsbury.