Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.
RECEIVED
S Ellahi: First floor rear extension at 19 Maythorne Avenue, Batley.
A Asmal: Ground floor rear extension, extensions, balconies and rear elevations to 12 Valley Road, Dewsbury.
Advance Welding: Extension to existing factory at Unit 1 and 2, Taylor Street, Cleckheaton.
M Cockerham: Single storey side extension to White Lee House Farm, Batley.
I Patel: Single storey side extension and dormer window to Uplands House, Batley.
M A Giyasuddin: Front and rear dormer extensions to 185 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.
Mr Akudi: Conservatory to rear of 145 Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury.
K Mahmood: Two storey side extension, front porch and front and rear dormer windows to 59, The Crescent, Dewsbury.
L Ali: Single and two storey rear extension to 20 Kertland Street, Dewsbury.
VFM Products Ltd: Outline application for 10 dwellings on land at Ossett Lane, Dewsbury.
A Kadri: Two storey side extension and garage and store room to rear of 6 Howard Place, Batley.
D Parkinson: Detached garage at Six Lanes End WMC, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike.
Armitage Developments Ltd: Four dwellings with garages and associated site works on land adjacent to 55b Towngate, Mirfield.
M Shafeeq: Single storey rear extension to 13 Slaithwaite Road, Dewsbury.
M Akhtar: Single storey rear extension to 6 Lyndale Crescent, Heckmondwike.
Mr S V Patel: Single storey front and two storey rear extensions to 50 Parker Road, Dewsbury.
Darren Smith Homes: 70 retirement apartments at Lidl, Station Road, Mirfield.
N Hill: Single storey rear extension to 11 Acer Way, Cleckheaton.
APPROVED
M Bashir: Single storey side extension to 1 Ravens Avenue, Dewsbury.
S Elliott: Extensions and alterations to 161 Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury.
City Developments Yorkshire Ltd: Demolition of dwelling and four new dwellings at 113 Westfield Lane, Wyke.
M Ashfaq: Single storey rear extension to 59 Scarborough Street, Dewsbury.
D Blackburn: Single storey side and rear extension, demolition of garage and alterations to openings at Fieldhead, Cleckheaton.
M Lambert and B Thompson: Single storey rear extension to 1 Ash Court, Cleckheaton.
D Jubb: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 6 Hazel Grove, Batley.
REFUSED
S Mahmood: Two storey front side and rear extension to 10 Moor End Lane, Dewsbury.
S Bi: Single storey rear extension and detached outhouse at 18 Torridon Road, Dewsbury.
Almost Done!
Registering with Dewsbury Reporter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.