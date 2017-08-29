Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

R Patel: Single storey rear extension to existing shop and two storey rear extension to dwelling at 908 Bradford Road, Birkenshaw.

J Sampson: Change of use from dwelling to pre-school at 17 Brunswick Drive, Dewsbury.

F Khan: Change of use of dwelling to retail premises at 502-506 Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.

M Kola: Two storey extension to rear of 105-119 Parker Road, Dewsbury.

Heritage Country Homes Ltd: Change of use and extension to former farm shop to form dwelling at the Cottage, 61 Leeds Road, Mirfield.

Version Homes Ltd: Demolition of existing dwelling and three new dwellings with associated works at 97 Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield.

Mr Watson: Dog shelter at 19 Heather Court, Batley.

D Patel: Second floor extension to 16 Wharf Street, Dewsbury.

F Sikander: Single storey rear extension and front and rear dormers to 8 Millers Croft, Batley.

H Holmes: Two storey side extension to 2 Westway, Dewsbury.

A Munshi: Single storey rear extension to 74 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Abco Developments Ltd: Demolition of factory and eight new dwellings at Hardy and Hanson Ltd Summit Works, Longlands Road, Dewsbury.

Harron Homes: Four dwellings at land off Owl Lane, Dewsbury.

M Fletcher: Demolition of existing dwelling and new dwelling and detached garage at Malvern Lodge, 10 Old Hall Road, Batley.

Owens Developments Ltd: Two blocks of three terraced dwellings and one pair of semi-detached dwellings at Phoenix Roofing, Whewell Street, Batley.

S Feeney: Extension and alterations to attached garage to create dwelling forming annex accomodation associated with 20a Parker Lane, Mirfield.

M Drury: Two storey side extension to Howroyd Farm Cottage, Dewsbury.

M Khan: Three storey side and single storey rear extensions and front and rear dormers to 31 Kingfisher Crescent, Dewsbury.

M Ishaq: Dormer extension to 19 Longlands Road, Dewsbury.

D Mellors: Single storey side extension to 47 Monk Ings, Batley.

S Javeed: Single storey front extension and detached garage at 23 Grange Road, Batley.

N Helliwell: Single storey rear extension to 7 Moor View, Mirfield.

REFUSED

Property Enquiries Ltd: Six apartments at rear of 8 Crowlees Road, Mirfield.

M Mulla: Single storey side and rear extensions to 4 Linefield Road, Batley.

WITHDRAWN

R Girling: Demolition of existing buildings and three new dwellings and extension of vehicular access at 63 Gomersal Lane, Cleckheaton.