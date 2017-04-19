Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

AJM Ltd: Change of use from takeaway to taxi booking office at 142 Saville Street, Dewsbury.

K Hodgson: Formation of driveway and dropped kerb at 16 Church Lane, Cleckheaton.

P Lazenby: Extension to form virtual golf training centre at Cleckheaton and District Golf Club.

Mr and Mrs Donoghue: Extensions and boundary wall/fencing to 139 Scholes Lane, Cleckheaton.

T Rehman: First floor and two storey side and rear extensions to 129 Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Smith: First floor and single storey extensions to 11A Harefield Drive, Batley.

M Hussain: Front and rear dormers to 30 Dearnley Street, Dewsbury.

N Saeed: Single storey rear extension and front porch to 21 Squirrel End, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Potter: Two storey side extension and porch to front of 27 Ashbourne Avenue, Cleckheaton.

A Lee: Two storey side extension to 19A Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

G Rasul: Single storey rear extension to 5 Thorncliffe Estate, Batley.

A Khan: Two storey side and single storey rear extension to 21 Briar Close, Heckmondwike.

Dewsbury Learning Trust: Change of use from redundant former caretakers dwelling to flexible one-to-one teaching space at Westborough High School.

H Bibi: Single storey rear extension to 10 Lemans Drive, Dewsbury.

Estama Ltd: Change of use of units 14-16 from shops to shops and cafe at Princess of Wales Shopping Centre, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Greene King PLC: Installation of flood prevention at the Ship Inn, Mirfield.

J Thorpe: Pair of semi-detached dwellings on land adjacent to 13 Tanner Street, Liversedge.

Marshall Homes Ltd: Five dwellings on land adjacent to 1158 Huddersfield Road, Liversedge.

L Wood: First floor extension to side and porch to front of 90 Station Lane, Birkenshaw.

M Ilyas: Detached garage at 104 Warren Street, Dewsbury.

M Mills: Extensions and raising of existing roof to form living accomodation at 14 Hostingley Lane, Dewsbury.

N Kennedy: Two storey side and single storey front extensions to 10 Winfield Drive, East Bierley.

V Hinchcliffe: Single storey side and rear extension to 55 Sycamore Way, Batley.

M Farid: Single storey side and first floor rear extensions to 7 Follingworth Road, Batley.

N Chaplen: Raising of roof to create rooms in roofspace at 48 Ripley Road, Liversedge.

C Keyworth: Single storey side extension to 35 Wilson Road, Mirfield.

M Cooper: Two storey side extension and pitched roof to garage of 1 Oxford Drive, Gomersal.

WITHDRAWN

A Patel: Detached dwelling on land adjacent to 11 Halifax Road, Dewsbury.

Z Akram: Outline application for demolition of dwelling and 36 residential developments at rear of 135 Field Lane, Dewsbury.