Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Kirklees Magistrated Court in Huddersfield. (D525C439)

Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series November 16 edition are published below.

Mohammed Shakeel, (25), of Grange Road, Batley, £300 fine, £85 costs, £50 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for two counts of assault by beating and using threatening words/behaviour.

Mohammed Shazad, (27), of Grange Road, Batley, £117 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening words/behaviour.

Jay Newsome, (27), of Mountain Crescent, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge and £200 compensation for stealing a mobile phone.

Aaron Fellows, (36), of Northstead, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for ten weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £56 compensation for stealing a bank card and two counts of fraud.

James Carter, (31), of Lonsdale Avenue, Batley, Community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing cash from a bookmakers.

Richard Freaney, (35), of Cross Road, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for racially-aggravated harassment and assault by beating.

Roland Lister, (38), of Providence Street, Cleckheaton, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing chocolates.

David Haworth, (51), of Spen Lane, Cleckheaton, Community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 33 months for drink-driving.

Leighton Wood, (37), of Scopsley Green, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, 120 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for producing quantity of class B drug.

Mohammed Zamir, (58), of Norfolk Street, Batley, £120 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drink-driving and failing to surrender to custody.

Paul McNamara, (54), of North Bank Road, Batley, £300 compensation and £85 costs for being in charge of a dangerous dog.

Gemma Kelly, (25), of Chinewood Avenue, Batley, £396 compensation for damaging vehicle-locking mechanism of a car.

Daniel Smith, (22), of Milton Gardens, Liversedge, £233 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for causing intentional damage to a car.

Andrew Sykes, (39), of Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury, Eight-week sentence suspended for 12 months and £115 victim surcharge for assaulting a police officer.

Csaba Balazs, (53), of no fixed abode, Jailed for 24 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for carrying a knife in public place.