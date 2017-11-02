Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series November 2 edition are published below.

Nigel Radcliffe, (52), of Gelderd Road, Birstall, Jailed for six weeks and £115 victim surcharge for breach of restraining order.

Saqib Ahmed, (19), of Lees Avenue, Dewsbury, Six-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for failing to surrender to custody.

Emanuel Nasaudean, (22), of St John Street, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing food from Asda and failing to surrender to custody.

Nicoleta Nasaudenu, (22), of St John Street, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing food from Asda and failing to surrender to custody.

Laura Keenan, (27), of Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 fine and £20 victim surcharge for causing damage to personal property.

Paul Kelly, (38), of Berwick Avenue, Heckmondwike, Community order and £85 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour and resisting a PC in execution of duty.

Mark Duce, (45), of Sampson Street, Liversedge, £140 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Michael Haley, (36), of Shirley Avenue, Gomersal, Community order with 200 hours unpaid work and £750 compensation for assault.

Mohammed Khan, (22), of Victoria Street, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for causing intentional damage to a car and failing to surrender to custody.

Ibrar Mehrban, (29), of Chapel Fold, Batley, 10-month sentence suspended for 18 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 33 days, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for breach of restraining order and threatening behaviour.

Emil Polak, (29), of Bond Street, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for damaging a games console.

Najam Hussain, (22), of Parker Road, Dewsbury, Community order, £620 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to stop and failing to surrender to custody.

Kaine Dreghorn, (18), of Brooklyn Road, Cleckheaton, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £31.40 compensation for travelling on the train without a valid ticket.

Jade Townend, (26), of Rutland Walk, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Nicholas Brabiner, (25), of Edge Lane, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.