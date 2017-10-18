Search

Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Kirklees Magistrated Court in Huddersfield. (D525C439)
Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series October 19 edition are published below.

Kyle Harrop, (30), of Francis Road, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £150 compensation and £85 costs for causing intentional damage to personal property.

Steven Lynn, (30), of Mount Avenue, Heckmondwike, Jailed for 16 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for two counts of assault by beating.

Rachel Robson, (47), of College Street, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs £20 victim surcharge and £10 compensation for stealing groceries from a service station.

Lee Anderson, (34), of Manor Way, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Lisa Hemingway, (43), of Hirst Avenue, Heckmondwike, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days and £85 victim surcharge for harassment.

Aiden Trudgill, (26), of Woodmans Road, Gomersal, £85 costs, £200 fine, £60 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for failing to provide a specimen and failing to surrender to custody.

Sarah Webster, (43), of Hazel Avenue, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assaulting a constable in execution of duty and possession of a class B drug.

Anthony Kaye, (40), of Green Close, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for harassment.

Rebecca Hartley, (30), of Windsor Road, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for possession of a bladed article in public place and failing to surrender to custody.

Nicholas Summers, (31), of Ashfield Road, Batley, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £200 costs and £85 victim surcharge for harassment.

Samuel Hunter, (25), of Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, 26-week sentence suspended for 15 months, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for three months, £400 costs, £375 compensation and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating and damaging a mobile phone.

John Tornross, (30), of Princess Street, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for damaging a bedroom door.

Peter Richardson, (33), of Copley Street, Batley, £518 costs, £111 fine and £30 victim surcharge for parking contraventions.

Victoria Hopkins, (33), of Oakfield Drive, Mirfield, £1,750 compensation, £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for two counts of fraud.

Sarah Frain, (33), of West Park House, Dewsbury, Community order with 80 hours unpaid work and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of dishonestly failing to notify about change of financial circumstances.