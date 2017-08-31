Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series August 31 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Ishtiaq Taj, (23), of Gregory Street, Batley, 40 hours unpaid work and £50 costs for failure to comply with requirements of community order.

Mark Addison, (57), of Overthorpe Road, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using abusive or insulting words/behaviour.

Rachel Marney, (47), of College Street, Batley, £85 costs, £100 fine and £50 compensation for two counts of resisting a police officer.

Shaun Hudson, (42), of Oliver Gardens, Mirfield, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £160 compensation and £85 victim surcharge for stealing designer glasses.

Darren Auty, (39), of Arundel Walk, Batley, £357 fine, £85 costs, £35 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 17 months for drink driving.

John Porritt, (26), of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for possession of class B drug and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Robert Pickles, (41), of Shirley Square, Gomersal, £200 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink driving.

Paul Dunbar, (54), of Rosedene Court, Kent, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for two counts of displaying aggravating writing/sign in Dewsbury.

Rasila Akbar, (41), of Brown Royd Avenue, Huddersfield, 14-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for possession of a knife in a public place at Dewsbury rail station.

Leanne Dodsley, (35), of Cardigan Close, Batley, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 26 weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for fraud.

Jason Cummins, (42), of Beckett Grove, Dewsbury, Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of dishonestly failing to notify DWP of changes of circumstance.

Kimberley Leigh, (40), of Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton, Community order, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 40 months for drink driving and possession of a class B drug.

Adam Mayet, (32), of Brewery Lane, Dewsbury, £375 fine, £300 costs, £37 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for total of 13 months for drink driving.

Ryan Lister, (29), of St John Walk, Dewsbury, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £2.40 compensation for not having a valid train ticket.