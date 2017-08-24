Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series August 24 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Rafaqat Hussain, (35), of Knowles Hill Road, Dewsbury, Community order, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Usman Ali, (30), of West View, Batley, £85 costs, £65 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Monty Graham, (43), of Mount Street, Cleckheaton, £150 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for breach of non-molestation order.

Jamie Hatkovic, (26), of Kilroyd Drive, Cleckheaton, £100 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink driving and failing to surrender to custody.

Aaron Horsley, (26), of Lineham Court, Liversedge, 12-month conditional discharge and £779 compensation for causing damage to private property.

Ibar Mehrban, (28), of Chapel Fold, Batley, £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for breach of restraining order.

Kaine Dreghorn, (18), of Brooklyn Road, Cleckheaton, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for three days and £50 costs for failing to comply with requirements of community order.

Aaran Lee Barden, (24), of no fixed abode, Jailed for six weeks and £115 victim surcharge for assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty.

Nigel Radcliffe, (52), of Gelderd Road, Birstall, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for breach of a restraining order.

Sarah Mayne, (35), of Fifth Avenue East, Liversedge, £104 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Amanda Bottomley, (40), of Albion Street, Liversedge, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

William Copley, (20), of Kings Park, Batley, £100 costs, £50 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for not having a valid train ticket.

Sandra Flynn, (58), of Sandiway Bank, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for not having a valid train ticket.

James Stephenson, (33), of Quarry View, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for not having a valid train ticket.

Gary Eyles, (41), of Oliver Gardens, Mirfield, 16-week sentence suspended for 12 months and £49 compensation for stealing confectionery.

Assif Hussain, (35), of George Street, Dewsbury, £500 compensation, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for damaging a living room window.

David Watson, (34), of West Park Street, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Rhys Watson, (25), of Enfield Close, Batley, £184 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for five months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Thomas Laffey, (21), of Stithy Street, Ossett, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for damaging a door and window in Batley.

Shaid Siddiq, (44), of Vulcan Close, Dewsbury, £196 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Suleman Afzal, (20), of School Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days and £85 victim surcharge for possession of a class B drug.

Junaid Bangali, (22), of Slaithwaite Close, Dewsbury, £50 costs and £40 fine for failing to comply with requirements of a community order.

Nohman Hussain, (21), of Hawthorn Avenue, Batley, £50 costs and £40 fine for failing to comply with requirements of a community order.

Timothy Kilgallon, (55), of Woodhall Drive, Batley, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Christopher Benson, (31), of Beckett Walk, Dewsbury, £50 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to surrender to custody.

Joel Shaw, (20), of Westway, Mirfield, Community order with 60 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for causing damage to property.

Toqeer Amjad, (24), of Ashfield Road, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Simon Cardwell, (29), of Cornmill Avenue, Liversedge, £340 fine, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 20 months for drink driving.

Arnold Deakin, (62), of Rochester Road, Batley, £310 costs, £162 fine, £50 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.