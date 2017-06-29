Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series June 29 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Steven Lynn, (30), of Hayburn Road, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for five days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Michal Organisciak, (35), of Northstead, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £65 fine and £20 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place.

Jack Slawinski, (38), of Northway, Huddersfield, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £130 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating in Dewsbury.

Mohammed Karim, (30), of Ouzlewell Lane, Dewsbury, Jailed for 14 days and £115 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol and failing to provide a sample.

Paul Armitage, (35), of Colbeck Avenue, Batley, Jailed for 18 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing beef and cosmetics and failing to surrender to custody.

Zac Chatterton, (22), of Strawberry Square, Heckmondwike, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £25 compensation for assault by beating and damaging a door.

Warren Senior, (25), of Westerton Road, Wakefield, £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for breach of restraining order in Liversedge.

Amanda Blakely, (46), of Mountain Road, Dewsbury, Community order with 250 hours unpaid work, £1,500 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for stealing £2,412.

Jason Dennison, (33), of Bradford Road, Batley, £400 fine, £130 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for damaging a motor vehicle and failing to surrender to custody.

Naseer Laher, (36), of Bradford Road, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for ten days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing glasses case and damaging a glass window.

Robert-Lee Scott, (25), of Burgh Mill Lane, Dewsbury, £300 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for drink driving.

Taisha Sylvester, (18), of Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with attendance centre requirements for 24 hours and £100 compensation for stealing an iPhone, charger and cigarettes.

Aiden Chadburn, (23), of Centenary Way, Batley, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Eamon O’Leary, (42), of Healds Avenue, Liversedge, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol.

Jake Wilmot, (22), of Gregory Springs Mount, Mirfield, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for four months, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for dangerous driving, failing to stop and resisting a constable in the execution of duty.

Susan Morritt, (44), of Foldings Parade, Cleckheaton, £85 costs, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for speeding.

Mohammed Din, (31), of Craven Street, Dewsbury, £100 fine for failing to comply with requirements of community order.

Benjamin Coulter, (30), of Ledgard Wharf, Mirfield, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £200 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for causing intentional damage to private property.