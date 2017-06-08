Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series June 8 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Briony Black, (22), of Windsor Gardens, Dewsbury, Six-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing money and failing to surrender to custody.

Kevin Mitchell, (72), of Providence Street, Cleckheaton, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for four weeks and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Jamil Sair, (18), of Beacon Street, Dewsbury, £140 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and eight points on licence for using vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

Daniel Beaumont, (30), of Fieldhead Gardens, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £80 fine and £50 compensation for assault by beating.

Marcus Durant, (22), of Shirley Road, Cleckheaton, £85 costs, £50 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Andrew Slater, (21), of Lavender Croft, Heckmondwike, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £80 fine for assault by beating.

Harry Crann, (20), of Sycamore Way, Batley, £110 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 17 months for drink driving.

Richard Kaye, (45), of Carlinghow Lane, Batley, Community order, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for trespassing and stealing six laptops.

Thomas Kerr, (29), of Coppin Hall Grove, Mirfield, £250 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 16 months for drink driving and without insurance.

Scott Ormsby, (26), of Mountain Crescent, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink driving and without insurance.

Shaid Fayaz, (22), of Headfield Road, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 16 weeks, £250 compensation, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for two years for dangerous driving, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

Dilnawaz Khan, (25), of North Road, Dewsbury, £420 fine, £85 costs, £42 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 42 months for drink driving and without insurance.

Scott Taylor, (38), of Bevor Crescent, Heckmondwike, £300 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 17 months for drink driving.

Benjamin Wallis, (21), of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for assault.

Hiwa Orosfand, (26), of Moorcroft Road, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for selling unmarked tobacco products.

Farhad Younis, (42), of St John’s Walk, Dewsbury, £1,000 fine for selling unmarked tobacco products.

Steven Adams, (33), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, Community order and £111.96 compensation for stealing Lego.

Daniel Smith, (26), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, jailed for 25 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing sweets and biscuits.

Phillip Simpson, (33), of Moor End Lane, Dewsbury, £300 costs, £240 fine, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for drink driving.

Anthony Mortimer, (30), of Emerald Street, Batley, 14-week sentence suspended for 12 months, 10 hours unpaid work and £50 costs for failing to comply with community requirement.

Luke Hayes-Ward, (29), of Turnstead Drive, Cleckheaton, Community order with 240 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for drink driving.

Paul Watson, (46), of Beachdale Avenue, Batley, Jailed for 36 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for five counts of breaching a non-molestation order, assault by beating, failing to surrender to custody and harassment.

David Stewart, (29), of Cowper Street, Leeds, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of assault by beating in Batley.

Amanat Tariq, (35), of Manor Way, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £70 compensation for trespassing and stealing alcohol.

Jaelan Herlt, (19), of Derwent Road, Dewsbury, £518 compensation, £100 fine and £85 costs for causing intentional damage to glass doors.

Emma Taylor, (35), of no fixed abode, Six-month conditional discharge, £85 costs, £45 compensation and £20 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol in Dewsbury.

Joanne Hopkins, (48), of Shirley Grove, Cleckheaton, £75 costs, £44 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £4 fine for stealing prosecco and shampoo.

Lee Morton, (42), of Back Lane, Heckmondwike, £85 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing four bottles of whiskey.