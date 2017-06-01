Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series June 1 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Sophie Hughes, (20), of Church Street, Cleckheaton, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £200 compensation and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Gulam Khan, (31), of Howard Street, Batley, £80 fine for failing to comply with supervision requirements.

Jay Newsome, (27), of Mountain Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for five weeks, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £21 compensation for stealing alcohol.

Gary O’Sullivan, (49), of Old Bank Road, Mirfield, 12-month conditional discharge, £800 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for damaging personal property.

Jonathan Taylor, (25), of Carr Street, Birstall, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for five weeks, £226 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for fraud.

James Dewhirst, (34), of Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, £500 fine, £85 costs, £50 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 24 months for drink-driving, failing to stop, driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Cory Skelly, (20), of Firthcliffe Mount, Liversedge, £100 compensation and £80 fine for damaging personal property.

Dale Steenson, (47), of Shirley Grove, Gomersal, Community order, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £73 compensation for stealing food.

Benjamin Whitford, (25), of Old Bank Road, Mirfield, £150 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for resisting a police officer.

Lee Ellis, (33), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, 24-month conditional discharge, £144 compensation, £85 costs, £50 fine and £30 victim surcharge for being drunk and disorderly in a public place, assaulting a police officer, damaging a police custody cell and failing to surrender to custody.

Kyle Goodhind, (20), of Overthorpe Avenue, Dewsbury, Community order with 200 hours unpaid work and £350 compensation for assault.

Junaid Mayet, (47), of Ashcroft Close, Batley, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for using a colour TV without licence.

Joseph Jackson, (28), of Bourne Court, Heckmondwike, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for ten weeks, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for harassment and committing a further offence whilst on conditional discharge order.

Victoria Clarke, (38), of Upper Batley Low Lane, Batley, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Joel Shaw, (20), of West Way, Mirfield, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, 40 hours unpaid work, £150 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of assault by beating and causing damage to a car.

Taylor Campbell, (20), of Edge Lane, Dewsbury, £660 fine, £200 costs and £30 victim surcharge for failing to comply with an abatement notice.

Halima Fadal, (32), of Lee Road, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.20 compensation for not being in possession of valid train ticket.

Mohammad Mamaniat, (27), of Alfred Street, Batley, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.20 compensation for not being in possession of valid train ticket.

Husnain Shujjat, (25), of Woodside Crescent, Batley, £160 fine, £100 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £11.20 compensation for not being in possession of valid train ticket.

Lora Wilkinson, (32), of St John Walk, Dewsbury, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £4.80 compensation for not being in possession of valid train ticket.