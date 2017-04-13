Search

Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series April 13 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Gerald Caple, (58), of Holland Street, Crewe, £200 compensation, £200 fine, £85 costs and six points on licence for causing damage to another vehicle and failing to stop and for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour in Heckmondwike.

William Pratt, (21), of Howley Mill Lane, Batley, six-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for possession of class B drugs.

Thomas Garrity, (41), of Church Lane, Heckmondwike, Jailed for six weeks and £115 victim surcharge for possession of class B drugs.

James Dixon, (36), of Cambridge Road, Batley, Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

John-Joe Keogh, (23), of First Avenue, Liversedge, £465 fine, £85 costs, £47 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 17 months for drink-driving.

Muhammed Miah, (21), of Lees Holm, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days and £250 compensation for committing a sexual act with the intention to cause someone harm or distress.

Gary Oliver, (37), of Airedale Avenue, Bingley, £220 fine, £127 costs and £30 victim surcharge for illegal fishing in Mirfield.

Daniel Cummins, (31), of Burgh Mill Gardens, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £200 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for damaging a window and failing to surrender to custody.

Ian Stewart, (55), of Highmoor Lane, Cleckheaton, Community order with 60 hours unpaid work and £85 victim surcharge for harassment.