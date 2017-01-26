Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series January 26 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Jay Glover, (29), of Wyvern Close, Batley, Jailed for four weeks and £80 compensation for assaulting a police officer.

Jacob Rose, (29), of Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 10 weeks, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £50 compensation for assault by beating.

Peter Fisher, (63), of Queen Street, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing an iPhone.

Carl Robson, (53), of Moorbottom, Cleckheaton, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days, 80 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Haroon Khan, (38), of Fir Avenue, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 22 weeks, £1,160 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to ensure health, welfare and safety of employees in work environment.

Laura Quinn, (30), of Raventhorpe Road, Dewsbury, £2,500 fine, £1,000 compensation, £510 costs and £150 victim surcharge for failing to comply with abatement notice.

Naseem Risalat, (38), of Slaithwaite Road, Dewsbury, £540 costs, £500 fine and £30 victim surcharge for driving hire vehicle without appropriate licence.

Simon Branwell, (45), of Birkdale Road, Dewsbury, Community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing beauty products from Boots.

Krystian Tarnawczyk, (35), of Berry Hill Close, Liversedge, Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, £120 fine, £85 costs, £50 compensation and disqualified from driving for three years for assaulting a constable in execution of duty and drink-driving.

Samuel Day, (20), of Common Road, Batley, Committed to young offenders’ institute for 12 weeks and £200 compensation for causing criminal damage to a car and racially-aggravated assault.

Mohammed Ishfaq, (33), of Heron Close, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for causing reckless damage to private property.

Cardow Ali, (36), of Ouzewell Road, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £100 costs and £20 victim surcharge for resisting constable in execution of duty.

Nathan Burton, (39), of Whitehall Way, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £100 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing a payphone and loose change.

Rukhsana Razaq, (39), of Ravensthorpe Road, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £300 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Waqas Hussain, (30), of Savile Road, Dewsbury, £130 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place.

Anthony Gittos, (30), of Bunkers Lane, Batley, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.20 compensation for not purchasing a train ticket.

Fehnaz Hussain, (27), of Scout Hill, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.20 compensation for not purchasing a train ticket.

Simon Reece, (43), of Myrtle Road, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.20 compensation for not purchasing a train ticket.

Josh Regan, (24), of Calder House, Mirfield, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £2.20 compensation for not purchasing a train ticket.

Jack Seddon, (21), of Popeley Rise, Cleckheaton, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.70 compensation for not purchasing a train ticket.

Daniel Blackburn, (24), of no fixed abode, £150 compensation, £150 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for causing reckless damage to property and failing to surrender to custody.

Jake Simmonds, (20), of Headland Lane, Dewsbury, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for possession of a bladed article in public place.

Paul Bennett, (21), of Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury, Community order with 120 hours unpaid work and £260 compensation for assault by beating and causing reckless damage to property.