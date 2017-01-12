Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series January 12 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Marius Bilea, (27), of Lea Street, Dewsbury, jailed for 42 days, £115 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

James Fawcett, (32), of Staincliffe Mill Yard, Dewsbury, jailed for 26 weeks, £115 victim surcharge for failing to attend unpaid work and failing to surrender to custody.

Simon Jennings, (29), of Town Gate Road, Healey, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £85 victim surcharge, £50 costs and £50 fine for stealing £90 worth of meat and chocolates from Asda and stealing £30 from a vending machine at a hospital.

Daniel Winsztal, (55), of Lee Road, Dewsbury, £350 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for drink-driving.

Dean Barlow, (46), of Ashworth Close, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days and £85 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Leanne Ellis, (29), of Thorn Road, Dewsbury, £150 costs, £120 fine and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Ben Helliwell, (30), of Garden Terrace, Dewsbury, Community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, £30 fine and disqualified from driving for 26 months for drink-driving and driving without insurance.

James Brinklow, (34), of Edge Avenue, Dewsbury, Two-year conditional discharge, £100 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing a football shirt and failing to surrender to custody.

David Wilmot, (71), of Tinsel Road, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £40 fine and £20 victim surcharge for dishonestly failing to notify Department for Work and Pensions regarding change of circumstance.

Mohammed Hussain, (24), of Ravensthorpe Road, Dewsbury, jailed for ten weeks, £230 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 36 months for driving whilst disqualified.