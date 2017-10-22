Kirkwood funds boosted by store

The Asda store at Dewsbury recently held two coffee morning parties which collectively raised £756 for Kirkwood Hospice.

Located in the trolley bays at the store’s entrance, the parties also helped to create and reinforce awareness for the services provided by the hospice.

Dawn Walker, Kirkwood Hospice’s lottery manager, said: “We’d like to thank Asda, Dewsbury, for their continued and loyal support.

“The parties held were a huge success and it was rewarding to see the generosity and engagement from shoppers and the local people of Dewsbury, who stopped by to find out about their local hospice.”