Kirklees slimmers shed over 42,000 pounds!

Slimmers at groups across Kirklees are celebrating after shedding a staggering 42,000 pounds in 2016.

Members at 13 groups in Cleckheaton and Mirfield were given expert advice by eight consultants as they trimmed their waistlines over the past 12 months.

Carie Calvert, who manages the team, said: “Our groups really do change lives.

“At Slimming World we have the best eating plan in the world where members can, and do, lose weight without ever having to feel hungry.”

For some members, the recent Slimming World Awards not only offered them the chance to recognise their peers but also catch up with a TV star.

Sue Culshaw, who runs Slimming World groups at Zion Baptist Church in Mirfield and The Comrades Club in Heckmondwike, enjoyed an outing at the event.

She was delighted to get a chance to meet Stephen Mulhern, host of Catchphrase and Britain’s Got More Talent.

He co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Sue said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months for the Mirfield Slimming World group, as well as a brilliant way to get ready for another successful year.

She said: “Many of the members of the Mirfield group have made their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and their confidence.”

Yvonne Wood and Lynne Asquith, who run slimming groups in Birstall, Shaw Cross and Batley, were also at the event.

Yvonne said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our members this year.

“They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016.”