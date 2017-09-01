Kirklees landmarks set to open to public for heritage weekend

A clutch of Kirklees venues and landmarks will throw open their doors next month as part of a nationwide celebration of history and culture.

The annual Heritage Open Days, organised by the National Trust, takes place from September 7 to 10.

This year the event focuses on hidden stories and historical secrets from thousands of towns, villages and regions across the country.

Among those to be celebrating the event is St Saviour’s Church in Brownhill.

The church, on Brookroyd Lane, will be open from 11am-4pm and visitors to the Grade II listed building will be able to admire the unique stained glass window commemorating Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

This window had been verified by the Victoria and Albert Museum as being the only one in the world showing Queen Victoria with her husband and consort, Prince Albert.

Another highlight of the weekend will be Lower Wyke Moravian Church, which is also opening itself up to the public.

The church, which dates back to 1755, will be open on September 9 (10am-4pm) and September 10 (1-4pm).

There will be photographs on display from the church’s history.

Other attractions that are open during the weekend include:

l Oakwell Hall, Birstall

l Gomersal Moravian Church

l Spen Valley Civic Society

l St John’s Church, Cleckheaton

l Dewsbury Arts Group

l Dewsbury Minster Tower Tours

l Pioneer House, Dewsbury Town Hall

l Thornhill Parish Church

For more information and times, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk.