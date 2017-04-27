Kirklees author who battled cancer set to release latest book

A Dewsbury author who successfully battled cancer is poised to release her fourth book next month.

Angie Smith’s latest title ‘The Spy Who Chipped The China Teacup’ will be released on May 18.

The 55-year-old (pictured) suffered with breast cancer after being diagnosed in October 2013 but has now successfully battled the disease.

She has already released a successful trio of books - the CXVI Trilogy - and is now looking forward to her latest title, which is based mainly in Africa.

She said: “I went from thinking my life was over to not letting this thing get me down.

“My family of course was very important, but I needed something else.

“I’d always enjoyed writing and have an active imagination.

“I’m happier now than ever and every day feels special.”

For more information about Angie’s books and to find out how to order copies, visit cxvi.co.uk.