Keeping family close with two Harron homes

Cementing their brotherly bond, Alex and Chris McMahon have purchased new homes just two doors away from each other at Harron Homes’ Amberwood Chase in Dewsbury.

After reserving a plot for a new four bedroom home, Alex recommended the development on Owl Lane to his older brother Chris, who soon followed suit and bought a property just a stone’s throw away.

For both brothers, the location was key to their home hunt and Amberwood Chase ticked all the boxes, offering excellent transport links that made their commute to work really easy.

Chris and Lindsey viewed both old and new properties during their search but were impressed with Amberwood Chase, combined with the fact that they would not need to spend any money on the home once they moved in.

Alex said, “I viewed many homes during my search but the quality and high specification of Harron Homes’ properties standalone above the other developments I saw.

“I was so impressed with the standard of new homes at Amberwood Chase that I recommended that my brother Chris and his wife Lindsey visit the development, as they were also looking to move. I didn’t expect him to buy a property on the same street! But I really don’t mind, it will be great living close to him. Dewsbury has all the amenities you need and is lovely and quiet. It is the perfect retreat after a long day at work.”

Lindsey said, “Having just got married, Chris and I were ready to find a forever home that gave us the space to start planning a family.

“We were looking for a new home close to family and so living on the same street as Alex and Sheree is really fantastic. It’s reassuring to have the support of relatives close by.”