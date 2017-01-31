Jobs boost with Domino’s set to open

Pizza chain Domino’s has been granted planning permission to open a store in Cleckheaton’s town centre, and bring with it nearly 30 jobs.

The fast food company, which has hundreds of branches throughout the UK, lodged plans with Kirklees Council to open a new store on Cheapside in vacant premises next to the RSPCA store.

No other interest was shown in the unit which has been vacant since March 2016.

The planners gave approval for the takeaway which Domino’s says will provide 10 full-time jobs and 18 part-time.

As part of the conditions, it will not open beyond 11pm from Sunday to Friday and 1am on Sunday mornings.