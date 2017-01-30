It could be you! Have you the unclaimed £1million Euromillions ticket?

The National Lottery is hunting for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner who is a secret millionaire.

Every week Millionaire Maker guarantees to create four UK millionaires – two on Tuesday and two on Friday – but one of the lucky winners from the draw on Friday, January 13 2017 has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

Players in the borough of Kirklees are being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket which was bought in the Metropolitan Borough of Kirklees.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

The winning code on 13 January for this prize was HQMK 66117 and the lucky ticket-holder has until 12 July, 2017 to claim their prize1.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. The National Lottery changes the lives of individuals as well as communities – players raise, on average, over £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“Being able to guarantee four UK millionaires every week with EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker is fantastic and we’re urging everyone who bought a EuroMillions ticket in this area to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

To help jog EuroMillions players’ memories about what was happening around the time of the draw in question local football club, Huddersfield Town, were in action in the Championship on Saturday 14 January. The Terriers travelled to Sheffield for their Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday, but were beaten 2-0 by the Owls.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.