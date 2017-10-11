In the pink for breast cancer cause

Battyeford Belles U15s team are in the pink this month to support a cancer campaign.

Throughout October the team will be wearing bright pink socks to raise awareness of breast cancer while raising money.

The team, sponsored by Hanson Opticians of Mirfield, will wear the socks for every football match.

The girls are also collecting donations and have a JustGiving link for anyone who would like to support their campaign, set up by coach Sarah Edwards.

The team played Marsden on Saturday, clinching victory with a deflected goal.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/battyefordbellespinksocks to donate.