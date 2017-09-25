Hub 26 concept providing flexible office space and meeting areas

Welcome to a new concept in flexible office space – and it’s based in Cleckheaton.

Hub 26, situated just off the M62 at Junction 26, has recently opened its doors after a multi-million pound redevelopment programme.

The work led to the conversion of the former Mintex Head Office into luxury offices and meeting spaces with an on-site gym, members’ lounge, multi-functional studio and creche coming soon.

The development is the brainchild of brother and sister team Amanda Castle and Daniel Potticary, who have relocated from their homes in South Africa to start the new venture.

On their return to Yorkshire one of the first things they recognised was the need to address the absence of quality of life in the workplace.

The pair saw huge potential to provide flexible office space on the busy M62 corridor, to cater for commuters, small and medium sized businesses and sole workers. They are now offering flexible contract terms, with no fixed-term long leases, along with health and fitness facilities.

Amanda Castle said: “Hub 26 is something special, exciting, and a place you will want to be.

“We felt that today’s businesses needed a more flexible and relaxed approach to their office needs and my own experiences of commuting from Manchester to Leeds everyday and meeting colleagues in noisy coffee shops and cafes, inspired me to create a unique workplace experience.

“There are lots of talented people and entrepreneurs out there who are looking to work with others in an inspiring work environment.”