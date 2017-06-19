Howarth backs search for top musical talent

Howarth Timber and Building Supplies is throwing its weight behind a UK-wide search to find the next Ed Sheeran or the UK’s answer to Taylor Swift.

The company is backing Local Music Live (LML) – a new initiative aimed at putting new talent on the air.

LML brings together commercial and community stations to encourage and support local singers and bands.

John Dash of LML said: “Radio stations, especially those with a strong ‘local’ ethos, have always had a close relationship with their local music scenes, so it’s great to see so many stations on board.”

LML’s Dave Stankler said: “We believe this is the first time the radio industry has seen commercial, DAB and community stations come together for a major radio initiative.”

Under the initiative, singer/songwriters and bands can submit their songs to localmusiclive.org for a chance to be played by local radio DJs from across the UK. The website also provides a forum for artists.

Howarth Timber’s Dewsbury branch will choose the best act from the area, with LML and Howarth Timber then picking their favourite act in the UK, giving them a platform to gain a greater audience for their music. The chosen artist or band will be given the opportunity to record their music at Redwall Studios in Manchester and create a music video.

Howarth Timber’s marketing and product development manager Neale Brewster said: “We’re always keen to support our local communities, whether that’s through our charity activities or sponsoring local gigs so this is a great way to extend that support. We’re very proud to provide a platform for emerging talent and we’re looking forward to discovering the next big thing in local music.”