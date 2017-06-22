Handgun found in hedges next to Dewsbury primary school

A handgun has been found in hedges next to a church and school on the Dewsbury-Batley border.

The discovery was made last night by member of the public near to St Paul’s Church in Hanging Heaton.

The car park by the church, which backs on to Hanging Heaton Junior and Infant School, was taped off this morning.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The item was recovered by Police and is being examined today by specialist officers. Enquiries are ongoing today to investigate the circumstances of how it came to be there.”