Cleckheaton Churches’ Good Friday drama will see six characters, including Judas and Pilate, tell the Easter story in the town centre this Friday (14 April).

At 11.30am, the small garden at the junction of Bradford Road with St Peg Lane will become the Garden of Gethsemane.

The action will then move to the Town Hall with Jesus on trial and concludes at the cross in Savoy Square at noon.

Methodist minister Rev Roger Smith, who is directing the drama on behalf of Cleckheaton Churches Together, said: “It’s a story that changes everything.”