Gomersal man on the final shortlist for young entrepreneur accolade

A man from Gomersal has been named as a finalist in ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’ in E3 Business Awards.

James Inman, managing director of Centu Consultancy Limited, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2017 E3 Business Awards, which will be held at the Macron Stadium in Bolton on Thursday 13 July.

Mr Inman, who is originally from Gomersal, was selected from hundreds of nominees to become one of the finalists for the prestigious Young Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Centu Consultancy Limited, which offers bespoke software, web and mobile app development has been going from strength to strength:

James has created seven new jobs in the last 12 months and has achieved a growth in turnover of 862% between Centu’s second and third financial years.

James said, “I’m very pleased to be nominated in the E3 Business Awards. My proudest achievement is the team we’ve built and the fantastic solutions we create for clients, but this award nomination has been the icing on the cake of a fantastic year.”

Mubarak Chati, managing director of 1 Events Media, which hosts the E3 Awards, said: “For James to have been named as a finalist for 2017 is an achievement of which he should be very proud.

“Every year since we’ve started, we’ve seen an increase in nominations and a corresponding increase in quality.

“This year, across all seventeen award categories, we’ve seen an increase of around 18% on last year.

“Given the number and the high standard of entries, we certainly gave the Nominations Panel a difficult job.”