Get ready for the sunshine! West Yorkshire set to be as hot as Ibiza this weekend

West Yorkshire could be set to sizzle this Saturday and Sunday on what could be the hottest weekend of the year so far.

Temperatures are set to soar to 18C on Sunday and 16C on Saturday, although Saturday will feel hotter because the clouds will be clearer.

The plume of hot air from the Continent will be welcome news to sun-seekers in Yorkshire with mild temperatures continuing into the middle of next week.

The hot weather has prompted some bookies to slash the odds of this being this hottest ever Easter with temperatures in the south-east set to reach 23C.

The Met Office report that the hottest Easter weekend on record was on Saturday, April 23 when temperatures reached 27.8 °C at Wisley in Surrey. Generally temperatures were between 25 °C - 27 °C across the south-east and East Anglia.