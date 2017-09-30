Gateway lands award as best funeral planner

Birkenshaw funeral directors Gateway Funeral Services has been named as the best funeral planner in the Yorkshire and East Lancashire region.

The company was victorious in the 250-plus category at this year’s Funeral Planner of the Year Awards, run by one of the UK’s market leading funeral plan providers Golden Charter.

Hosted by the BBC’s Dan Walker, the awards mark the biggest annual gathering of independent funeral directors in the UK with this year’s event taking place at the Park Plaza London Riverbank Hotel.

In addition to the award, a framed certificate and cash prize, the Woodland Trust has dedicated trees on behalf of Gateway Funeral Services, which are planted locally in recognition of the achievement.

Funeral directors Janice Hutton and Richard Arnold said: “We are proud and delighted to receive this award.

“It recognises the hard work, dedication and commitment given by all our team. It just goes to show that a small independent funeral directors can make such a difference, in a very competitive market.”

Malcolm Flanders, Golden Charter’s director of funeral director sales, said: “These highly competitive awards are now in their 24th year and, each year, the standards increase.

“Funeral plans continue to grow in popularity, and the awards are more competitive than ever before. As independent funeral directors continue to set new standards of service, this award is well earned proof that Gateway Funeral Services are among the very best.”

The Funeral Planner of the Year Awards focus on the achievements of independent funeral directors, who make up a majority of the funeral profession.