Galaxy of Leeds United stars to attend premiere of new film celebrating club’s glory days

An impressive cast of Leeds United stars are teaming up to help mark the release of a new film to celebrate the club’s former glory days

Vinnie Jones, now a Hollywood star, heads up an array of current and former management and players coming along to the premiere of Do You Want To Win? taking place at Everyman Cinema, Trinity Leeds, on Monday, April 24, from 6pm.

‘Do You Want To Win?’ is the story of how a football club emerged from the shadows of history and reputation and got back not only what it wanted, but what it deserved and headlines the new Leeds International Festival.

The feature-length documentary film tells the story of the glory days of Leeds United from 1988-1992 and the club’s First Division championship win, following Howard Wilkinson’s arrival at the club.

Joining Vinnie on the red carpet are former players Eddie Gray, Dylan Kerr and more to be confirmed – all of who feature in the film.

With Leeds as the birthplace of moving image, where on October 14th in 1888, Louis Le Prince shot the first film, Leeds International Festival wanted to celebrate the city’s film heritage while bringing a well-loved local story to a new generation in Leeds and the rest of the world.

Andrew Cooper, Chair of Leeds International Festival and Chief Executive of LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District) which is funding the festival, said: “This premiere is an outstanding event to headline the inaugural Leeds International Festival, celebrating a key time in footballing history for the city.”

“To bring a greater excitement to this event will be the presence of Vinnie Jones and other Leeds United greats from that time.”

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We are delighted to welcome Vinnie to Trinity Leeds and to host the premiere of this great film here in Everyman Cinema. It’s an historic era for Leeds United and to have such an iconic footballer, and now of course a Hollywood actor, here is a great coup for the city and the Leeds International Festival.”

Leeds International Festival is a new, ambitious and exciting cultural festival celebrating the city’s international appeal, focussing on three main strands: music, moving image and technology to showcase the best of what Leeds has to offer. LIF 2017 offers a stellar line-up including film premieres, headline performances, exhibitions and conferences, with keynote speakers leading the debates.

The Moving Image strand also features an evening of spectacular music from iconic retro and contemporary video games performed by the Leeds International Festival orchestra with support from Classic FM.

Producer and editor Diarmid Scrimshaw, known for Tyrannosaur, Journeyman and This is England, is joined by writer-director Francis Lee (of God’s Own Country) for a Q&A session and film screening hosted by Screen Yorkshire.

An afternoon of essential games business development talks, discussions and networking with guests discussing different aspects of games development from mobile games and VR to Video Games Tax Relief.

The Dark Room is the world’s only live-action videogame. Interactive and insane, this is impro comedy + retro gaming fused into a deranged rock n’ roll game show and finally the third instalment of The City Talking x BBC film series, Music In Leeds will premiere at the festival.

For further details on LIF including the full programme, dates and venues, please visit: www.leedsinternationalfestival.com