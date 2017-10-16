Fun and games at Mirfield Library

The Game On club will be meeting next Wednesday (18 October) at Mirfield Library

Club members of all ages play classic board games, pitting their wits against each other in a wide range of challenges while discovering hidden gems of yesteryear.

The Game On events are held at the library on the third Wednesday of the month.

The club meets at 6.45pm for a 7pm start and concludes around 9pm. The dates up until Christmas are 15 November and 20 December.

Member Paul Kerfoot said: “Dust of the cobwebs, travel back in time and discover a happier childhood away from computers.”

Pictured above: The club’s members are shown playing Hotel (1974) by Denys Fisher.