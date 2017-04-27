Frontier gym to open in summer

The company behind the transformation of the former Batley Frontier nightclub into a fitness centre says it will open in June with more than £2 million being put into the project.

JD Gyms, which is part of the JD Sports Fashion Group, began work renovating the Bradford Road venue late last year and says that construction work is nearing completion, ready for the internal fit out.

The opening of the gym is planned for mid-to-late June, almost a year after the famous nightspot shut for the last time.

Up to 15 jobs are to be created from the gym conversion, which includes saunas, a sprint track, a ladies-only gym, large studio and spin studio hosting 250 classes a month.

It will also house the latest fitness equipment.

JD Gyms Batley’s manager, Rich Skirving, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be transforming this legendary building into a gym with a difference.

“A gym of this calibre in this area has been a long time coming and we cannot wait to open the doors in June.

“We will honour everyone’s amazing memories (of the club) from over the years and do the venue proud.”

The company is hoping to create a feature montage wall in the entrance to the gym, using photos of the club and acts from down the years.

Starting life as the Batley Variety Club more than 50 years ago on the site of a former sewage works, the venue was the brainchild of James and Betty Corrigan.

Attracting some of music’s biggest names, including Shirley Bassey, Roy Orbison Tom Jones and Louis Armstronrg, it became known as the ‘Las Vegas of the North’.

It closed in the late 70s before eventually being transformed into the Frontier nightclub, which shut in July last year.