Free cancer support on hand in Dewsbury

Free cancer advice and support will be on hand in Dewsbury next month when a mobile support service visits the area.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service visits the Market Place on Wednesday, May 3.

Cancer information specialists will be on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The team will is encouraging anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

Amongst the issues being talked about is skin cancer.

Lucy Rogers, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said: “Skin cancer, if caught early, is very treatable and actually has one of the highest survival rates of all cancers.

“Being sun aware is key.

“Our advice is to avoid sun beds, wear a high SPF sun screen with a four-star rating or more so it will block out UVA as well as UVB rays, and cover up in the sun.

“We’re also there for anyone else with any worries or concerns, no matter what type of cancer.

“Whether you’ve just been diagnosed, are going through treatment or are living beyond cancer, feel free to pay us a visit.” The van will be stationed in Dewsbury from 10am until 4pm.