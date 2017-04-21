Floods thanks at Royal reception

Arif Ahmad, representing the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK, last week attended a reception held by the mayor of Appleby-in-Westmoreland.

Chief guest at the event was the Prince of Wales who was returning to Appleby-in-Westmoreland more than one year on from the devastating floods which hit the town in late 2015.

RECEPTION: Guests are pictured with the High Sheriff of Cumbria.

The reception was held to thank those organisations and individuals who helped the flood relief efforts.

In the aftermath of the floods across West and North Yorkshire the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK through its auxiliary Organisations – The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) and The Ahmadiyya Muslim Elder’s Association (AMEA) – provided help and flood relief to local residents.

A spokesman for the groups said: “Members of AMYA and AMEA travelled on a daily basis from throughout the country (including Spen Valley) to the region.

“They distributed food and water to local residents and helped them clear debris and move furniture as well as offering moral support to those affected by the floods.”

Over the last few years AMYA and AMEA have raised money for local charities based in the area – including the Cumbria Foundation, local foodbanks and the Gateway Centre based in Kendal.

For their efforts AMYA were awarded a special Spirit of Cumbria award last year and Tim Farron – Leader of the Liberal Democrats and MP for Kendal – also personally thanked the community for their efforts.

During the short audience with Prince Charles he thanked the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association for their humanitarian efforts and said that they were a “very special” community.