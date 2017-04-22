Fledgling companies get extra support via AD:VENTURE scheme

Businesses across the Leeds City Region can now access a new business support programme aimed at helping young companies to grow at a faster and stronger rate.

AD:VENTURE offers innovative, collaborative regional business support for ambitious, high growth operations under three years old.

The programme will enable SME businesses to grow in capability, credibility, confidence and competence – creating new jobs in the process.

Twelve advisors will act as a dedicated resource for young and growing businesses, with additional support available offering professional workshops, finance brokerage, incubator office space, new start and growth grants, entrepreneur knowledge exchange programmes and specialist sector advice.

Roger Marsh OBE, chairman of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, said: “I am pleased to see this programme launch in the City Region, filling a key gap in the region’s business support market by providing support to improve the sustainability and growth potential of new and young firms.

“AD:VENTURE is a welcome addition to the extensive support available for businesses in Leeds City Region.”