First GCSE results celebrated

The Independent Cambridge Street School celebrated GCSE exam successes from its first ever Year 11 students.

The boys’ school was established in Batley town centre in August 2015, at the former Batley School of Art site, refurbished with state of the art facilities and offering a private education.

In its first set of GCSE results, students celebrated 100 per cent passes at A*-C grades in core subjects by all students and in other subjects with the exception of one pupil, said Mr Khabbaab Raja, of the school.

Grades A*-C were achieved in the following subjects by these percentages of pupils: Maths, 100 per cent; Science, 100 per cent; English, 75 per cent; Geography, 75 per cent; RE, 75 per cent. Mr Raja said: “Our first Year 11 students have achieved a very good grade. Special credit to the respected teachers and staff for their tireless efforts and dedication.”