Fire service warning over Ramadan cooking after Bradford woman's burns

The fire service have warned fasting Muslims to take precautions while cooking during Ramadan after a Bradford mother suffered serious burns.

The woman was cooking a meal for her small children - who are exempt from fasting during daylight hours - in the afternoon when her traditional shalwar kameez caught fire on May 29.

She suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital for burns.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued guidance for parents who may be tired or fatigued while cooking for family members during their own fast.

They advise anyone whose clothing catches alight to stop moving, drop to the ground, and roll around to extinguish the flames while covering the face.

Area manager for fire safety Chris Kirby said:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the lady involved in this awful incident and we extend our sympathy and prayers to her and her family.

“Ramadan is a time of great importance for Muslims but it is also a time in which everyone should be extra vigilant when cooking, especially if they’re feeling tired or fatigued by the end of a full day of fasting.

“Our aim is to make people aware of their surroundings and to ensure that they are actively thinking about fire safety in the home. By following a few simple tips you can make sure that you and your family stay safe throughout Ramadan.”

Other advice offered includes taking care when using oil, which is flammable, and filling only a third of a pan when deep fat frying. Heat should be turned off if a pan is smoking excessively, and water should never be thrown on a burning pan - a damp towel should be used to smother it instead.

The service has also advised mosques to ensure they have up-to-date fire safety and evacuation plans due to the expected surge in worshippers during Ramadan. Mosques should not be used for sleeping in unless there is a fire alarm installed and an escape route.