Firefighters rushed to a blaze at a barn in Gomersal on Friday evening.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that the 30m by 10m single-storey building at Brecks Farm in Moor Lane, which contained bales, was 100 per cent involved in fire after the incident was reported at 7.24pm.

Two large jets and a ground monitor were used by three crews from Cleckheaton and Dewsbury to tackle the blaze.