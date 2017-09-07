Female subjected to serious sex attack in Heckmondwike ginnel

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious sexual assault in a ginnel in Heckmondwike.
The attack happened between 8.30-9.30pm yesterday in a passageway adjacent to the health centre near to Union Street.
The female victim had been to a nearby shop when she entered the ginnel and was followed by a male who then sexually assaulted her.
Officers want to speak to a man in connection with the incident.
He is described as aged in his mid-20s to early-30s, 5ft 6ins tall, with brown hair and wearing light blue jeans and a blue jumper.
Detective Sergeant Dennise Bell, of Kirklees Adult Safeguarding, said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this or has any information about it to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13170412369.”
