Eighty per cent hit their targets

With eighty per cent of students achieving their target grades at A-level, there was plenty to celebrate at a Dewsbury academy.

Students from St John Fisher Catholic Academy, Oxford Road, Dewsbury, are celebrating some excellent spring and summer examination results in a range of A-level subjects.

Great day: Ben Walker, Emily Butterfield and Luke Jones

Overall, the pass mark for academic A-levels was 98 per cent whilst 100 per cent gained passes in the general vocational A-level equivalents where the average pass grade lay between the Distinction and the Distinction * grade.

The school saw an increase in the top grades attained and one third of all academic grades were at A*, A or B grade.

Results in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Law, Business Studies, Travel and Tourism, Textiles, Finance and Sport are all set to be significantly above the national levels in terms of value added performance, the school said.

In all 80 per cent of students achieved higher than their target grades, said the school’s principal, Kevin Higgins.

He said there were some excellent individual performances.

Perhaps the most noteworthy was a male student who achieved four A-levels gaining A* grades in Mathematics and Chemistry together with A grades in Biology and Physics.

However, his performance was almost matched by a number of other candidates.

Most students are now set to embark on their first choice of university course, said the principal.

Principal Higgins expressed his delight in the results, stating that “he was pleased that the hard work of students had been rewarded.”

He also commented that he was “sure that the students were grateful for the support offered them by staff and their families as they worked to produce such good outcomes’.