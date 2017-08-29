Some outstanding GCSE successes

Heckmondwike Grammar students saw more than 99 per cent of our Year 11 students securing at least five good GCSE grades.

There were also more than 76 per cent of students who achieved five or more A/A* or 9-7 grades. In addition more than 53 per cent of students secured an impressive eight or more A/A* or 9-7 grades. “Our headline figure of A*/A or 9-7 grades is 62.3 per cent, which is very pleasing,” said Seana Wright, of the school. Abigail Aust and Caitlin Pugh achieved an amazing 12 GCSEs at grade 9 or A* with Zahrah Sufi, Camille McKie and Eleanor Matley-Waite all achieving 11 GCSEs at grade A*, 8 or 9. Gaining ten GCSEs at grade A*, 8 or 9 were Sammy Ali, Caitlin Barker, Kyle Dai, Raina D’Souza, Sienna Haynes, Amal Said, Sara Saloo and Ammara Siddique. Gaining nine GCSEs at grade A*, 8 or 9, were: Alice Broome, Molly Clough, Areeb Farid, Marley Gooch, Eleanor Joyce, Caitlin McNulty-Senior and Hannah Pazvakavambwa.

Thornhill Academy headteacher Bev Matthews, said: “We have had some outstanding individual results with a number of students attaining a string of A/A*s and 7-9s, and other students have made excellent progress. They can all feel incredibly proud.” Highest attaining students included Zak Ansari, Marc Kennedy, Aamenah Mulla, Haadiyah Dadipatel, Mia Greenlees-Smith, Zak Jogee, Emily Rawson and Muhammad Raza. Outstanding progress was also made by Ben Green, Zak Greenwood, Sanah Mahmood, Hassnain Mohammed, Saif Ullah and Usaamah Umarji.

The number of English and maths GCSE students passing has increased by 52 per cent at Kirklees College. More than 600 students passed maths and English re-sits. Pass rates for vocational qualifications and apprenticeships remain very high.”