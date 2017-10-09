Dewsbury school makes ‘rapid improvement’

A Dewsbury school has been praised by Ofsted inspectors for making ‘exceptionally rapid improvement’.

Manor Croft Academy has been judged ‘Good’ following the recent inspection.

The school’s previous inspection in 2015 deemed that it ‘required improvement’.

On their latest visit, Ofsted officials found that strong leadership has led to better teaching, that there was improved behaviour and higher achievement for pupils.

The education watchdog also praised the principal Andy Barnett and his leadership team, saying that ‘decisive actions have led to exceptionally rapid improvement.’

“We are delighted with the outcome of the inspection,” said Mr Barnett.

“It has been a year of transformational change and this is external recognition of all the hard work that goes on day in, day out to support our students.”

Inspectors also commented on the quality of teaching and that ‘no stone is left unturned to ensure that children are safe.’