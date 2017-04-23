Easter fun in store

On Easter Saturday, the Tesco store in Cleckheaton hosted a number of activities to entertain the local community in conjunction with The Spenborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

Children were invited to join the Easter fun. They enjoyed colouring activities and egg decorating in the foyer.

The Little Acorns Day Nursery event.

There was also an egg hunt around the town.

Children were asked to find 22 laminated eggs located in shop windows.

There was also an Easter bonnet competition which was judged by the president of the Chamber David Minich.

Meanwhile, the Little Acorns Day Nursery in Gomersal celebrated Easter by holding an Easter bonnet competition for the children.

A spokeswoman at the nursery said: “They also took part in an Easter egg hunt and an egg and spoon race.

“The children and parents had so much fun and ended the afternoon with a party tea.”